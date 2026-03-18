Pitchers the Angels Might Add This Week

It is abundantly clear the Angels could use some depth in the rotation. Grayson Rodriguez has not yet looked the part of an MLB regular and Alek Manoah's struggles have been well documented. Add to that the Angels are hoping Reid Detmers can transition from a bullpen role to a starter's workload and it is very apparent the Angels could use some reliable innings.

In discussing the composition of the position player roster I've highlighted how options and opt outs can impact roster decisions. That applies to the Angels but it also applies to the rest of the league. In looking around the majors, there are a number of potentially decent arms who are on roster bubbles and could be on the waiver wire or free agent market within a week.

Today we will look at vested veterans in camps that have the right to opt out of their contracts if they do not make the big league club. These guys can choose become free agents this weekend, making them available to the Angels, if they do not make their team's rosters.

Both Rodriguez and Manoah have minor league options remaining and can be stashed in AAA without being exposed to waivers. So theoretically the Angels could add two starters between now and Opening Day even if that seems unlikely. Plus the bullpen can always use help.

Martin Perez - LHP Braves

Feb 28, 2026; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Martin Perez (70) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Angels GM Perry Minasian loves former Braves and Perez is in Atlanta's camp trying to crack the back end of their rotation. Perez is 35 and a pretty dependable back end starter but he is coming off an injury shortened 2025. Injuries to Braves pitchers have probably created a path to him sticking with the big league club, but if not the Angels could snag him.

Perez has thrown 9 innings this Spring and given up 4 runs. He's struck out 9 hitters and only walked 2. His biggest obstacle to making the Braves roster is he's competing with Bryce Elder who is out of options and likely to be claimed on waivers. The Braves would prefer to hold onto the younger Elder who possesses higher upside.

Interestingly, the Braves will likely cut former Angel Jose Suarez loose if they decide to keep Perez. I don't think any Angels fans are clamoring for the return of Suarez, though, so he's not on the list.

Tim Mayza - LHP Mets

Sep 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tim Mayza (54) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Mayza is a pure reliever who has battled injuries in recent years. When he's healthy, he's good. So far in Mets camp he's been healthy but he's also given up over a run per inning. Normally pitching stats early in camp don't matter, but when a guy in on the roster bubble getting hit around is never a good thing.

But if the Angels want to look at Mayza's longer track record and reasonable salary, he could make an interesting pickup if he can't force his way into a crowded Mets bullpen.

Peter Lambert - RHP Astros

Jul 24, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Peter Lambert (20) pitches in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In Astros camp as a non roster invitee, Lambert has the right to opt out of his contract at the end of camp if he does not make the big league club. All he's done in camp so far is make a solid case for himself making the Astros. 9 inings pitched, 7 K's, 1 earned run. He has given up 13 hits and walked 4 batters, though, so he's not dominating by any stretch.

Lambert has experience both starting and relieving. His career numbers don't look good but his career was spent in Colorado. He's likely an improvement over Chase Silseth as a long reliever/spot starter and is very much on the roster bubble in Houston.

Considering the fact Detmers and Rodriguez will be on significant innings restrictions, it would make a ton of sense to add a long reliever who can spot start. If he happens to get a win against a division rival, that's just icing on the cake.

There are more candidates who might get cut loose but each of these guys has a reasonable likelihood of opting out this weekend plus they have low acquisition costs. Meaning, each are realistic possibilities of becoming Angels before Opening Day.