Angels Open to Trading Luis Rengifo in Potential Blockbuster Deal: Report
The Los Angeles Angels are open to trading utilityman Luis Rengifo, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"For teams in search of an outfield bat, the Mets’ Starling Marte, Cleveland’s Lane Thomas, San Francisco’s Mike Yastrzemski and the Los Angeles Angels’ Taylor Ward are there to be had," Passan wrote. Other options include Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor — whose availability, along with that of San Francisco’s LaMonte Wade Jr. and Texas’ Nathaniel Lowe, further muddies a crowded first-base free agent market — Angels utilityman Luis Rengifo and Minnesota catcher Christian Vazquez."
Rengifo has been a trade candidate long before the offseason began, but he is once again in the mix to be traded this winter.
Rengifo underwent season-ending wrist surgery in August. The wrist injury had plagued Rengifo for a majority of the season and ultimately sidelined the utilityman for the remainder of the season.
Rengifo was one of the Angels' best hitters over the course of the season, slashing .300/.347/.417 with 85 hits, 41 runs, six home runs, 24 stolen bases and 30 RBIs. He had one of his best seasons regarding batting average, on-base percentage, and stolen bases.
However, Rengifo did fail to reach 100 games this season, marking the third consecutive season he has yet to do so. In his sixth season as an Angel, Rengifo was expected to be traded at the deadline in July but the team elected to keep him and outfielder Taylor Ward.
A few months later, Rengifo and Ward are both trade candidates once again for the Halos. In 2024, Ward recorded career-highs in home runs (25) and RBIs (75). As the Angels hope to contend in 2025, Rengifo and Ward likely won't be traded just for prospects.
“We want to get better,” general manager Perry Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.”
The Angels have been one of the more aggressive clubs this offseason, but there are likely more moves coming.
“I feel like we've addressed some needs,” Minasian added. “But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
Minasian hopes to bring in more talent, but that likely won't happen unless players like Rengifo and Ward are traded.
