Angels Owner Arte Moreno Addresses Potential Sale of Team
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is a businessman and has never closed the door on selling the team.
However, that doesn't appear to be in the cards right now.
On Monday, Moreno was asked about potentially selling the Angels and said the team is “not for sale right now."
It was this time a year ago that the owner opened up about selling the team with Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group.
“I am here long term,” Moreno said in an interview with Fletcher. “There are some people that came back and some people that knew I had it on the market (in 2022). I basically said it’s not on the market.”
However, if someone makes Moreno an offer he can't refuse, then he could look to move on.
“I’m a business person,” he said. “If someone gets really stupid, then you have to go.”
Moreno purchased the Angels for $183.5 million over 20 years ago. While his early years as owner saw success, with the team consistently contending and drawing over 3 million ticket sales per season, the franchise has faced recent struggles on the field.
The struggle has cost the Angels millions and revenue doesn't appear to be turning a profit this year.
“We’re going to lose money,” Moreno said. “Probably lose $50 million to $60 million, minimum.”
Moreno explained that the Angels are expected to lose money in 2025 due to an increase in payroll, along with revenue shortfalls in television, sponsorships, and ticket sales.
Additionally, the team contributes $25 million annually to Major League Baseball’s revenue-sharing system, given its position as one of the largest markets.
While fans of the Angels love to blame Moreno for the team's shortfalls, Moreno isn't willing to take the blame completely because he doesn't make millions to perform on the field.
“At the end of the day, it’s probably me,” Moreno said. “I can spend the money on (Mike) Trout, but I can’t go in and bat for him. I can spend money on a pitcher, but I can’t tell you how his health is going to be or whether he’s going to keep us in the game or are our guys going to hit?
“At the end of the day, is somebody going to come in here and spend $100 million more? Is it going to make a difference right now? They have to pick the right players and you’ve got to be healthy and they’ve got to play together.”
