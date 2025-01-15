Angels Predicted to Shock MLB World, Land Superstar in Blockbuster Move
The hot stove is still bubbling but there has been some thought given to what next winter could look like — and one MLB Network analyst has a wild prediction for the Los Angeles Angels.
Harold Reynolds predicts the return of a Guerrero to Angel Stadium, but this time it is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
“We are gonna talk about where is Vlad Jr. going and I think he’s going to sign with the Angels. The Angels are on the rise again and Arte Moreno has always locked guys up. So we take it back to his old pop. Not only he’s gonna get paid but it’s going to be like a hometown thing for him,” Reynolds said.
If Reynolds' prediction comes to fruition, it would be an eerily similar career path for the father and son.
Vladimir Guerrero Sr. made waves as a free agent when he left the Montreal Expos to join the Angels in the early 2000s, enjoying a standout career in Los Angeles and solidifying his Hall of Fame legacy.
Now, his son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is emerging as one of the best players in the game, with MVP potential reminiscent of his father’s dominance.
Could a move from Toronto to Southern California help him unlock the next level of his career?
Guerrero Jr. had his best season since his monster 2021 campaign, putting together an impressive 2024 just in time to boost his value. He posted a 6.2 WAR, hit .323, and racked up 30 home runs with 103 RBIs. If he delivers a similar performance in 2025, he could be looking at a massive payday.
Would the Angels be willing to pay him, though?
Owner Arte Moreno has handed out massive deals in the past. Look no further than Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton, and Anthony Rendon — but how many of them worked out?
Rendon might be the worst contract handed out in franchise history and Moreno is regretting it more every season, but Guerrero Jr. might be worth it.
He has even been open about his memories of growing up in Anaheim when his dad wore No. 27 for the Halos.
Which brings the next question: Would Trout be willing to give up his number for the son of the first Hall of Famer to wear an Angels cap?
Well, he doesn't have to make that decision unless the time comes.