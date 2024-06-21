Angels' Reid Detmers Opens Up After Most Encouraging Start in Weeks
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers is building back his confidence and pitching in Triple-A Salt Lake after struggling with the Angels during May.
Detmers began the season with the Angels, and began the season on a strong note. In his first four starts, Detmers did not allow more than one earned run in a game. This was highlighted by him allowing zero earned runs against the Boston Red Sox while pitching 6.1 innings. He finished April with a 3.31 ERA.
The 24-year-old's season began to tread downward toward the end of April. He gave up at least three earned runs in each start he made in May, resulting in a 9.49 ERA for the month. He made one last start for the Angels on June 1 before he was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake with a 3-6 record and a 6.14 ERA.
Detmers didn't get off to the smoothest start in Triple-A, either. In his first start with Salt Lake, he allowed seven earned runs and 10 hits in five innings. Things have improved for Detmers over his last two starts, though. He has allowed just two earned runs in each of his last two games, including while pitching 7.0 innings on Wednesday.
"I felt like I was getting ahead of guys," Detmers said of his good start Wednesday, via the Salt Lake Bees on Twitter/X. "When I got deep in the counts I was able to make the pitches to get out. Couple double plays which really helped, and keeping the pitch count low."
"I've been working on the mind a lot the last couple weeks," Detmers added. "I think I'm getting close. I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I have in the past. Just taking it day by day and trying to build as much confidence as possible."
For now, Detmers' work on the mental side of pitching seems to be resulting in greater confidence and consistency. While his time in the major leagues was disappointing, Detmers has a chance to come back much better if he takes his lessons from the minor leagues and puts them into work.