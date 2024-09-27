Angels' Ron Washington Doesn't Think Stars Will Come to Anaheim in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels 2024 season hasn't gone quite to plan. The team has already hit the franchise record for losses in a season and they still have a few more games to go.
It's been a trying year for the Angels and things aren't looking too promising for their future either. Before the team's game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, manager Ron Washington addressed whether the Halos would likely go after any stars in free agency.
He was fairly candid with his answer, saying that the team doesn't expect to make any acquisitions of that nature.
“When I say big-time acquisitions, I’m talking about going out getting a pitcher where we’ve got to give him $30 million or go and get a player where we got to give something like another contract like (Anthony) Rendon or Mike Trout, that’s what I meant by that,” Washington said. “That’s what I meant by that. And I’m not the one that makes that decision, but I can tell you, we’re not going to make acquisitions like that.”
After losing superstar Shohei Ohtani to the cross-town Los Angeles Dodgers, the Angels have felt his absence. Star Mike Trout has also missed a significant amount of time due to injury and the younger players haven't taken a big enough leap.
But heading into the offseason, the Angels will try to figure out how to right the ship. Washington laid out some of the plans without hinting at giving away too much.
“I think you’ve always got to look in every area,” he said. “You’re always going to look at starting pitching. You’re always going to look at the bullpen and you’re always going to look at the players. When we get together this winter, that decision will be made. But for me to sit here right now and say what we are going to have to acquire, I think we just got to wait and evaluate the team and see what’s out there.”
Even if the Angels don't land any star players, they just need to start making smarter decisions on building out their roster. Los Angeles hasn't made the postseason in over 10 years despite multiple big-time free-agent signings.
Washington is under contract for one more season but it remains to be seen whether the team will retain him long term. He was hired to help navigate this team through the mud but the poor results could end up working against him.