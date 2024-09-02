Angels Rookie Joins Future Hall of Famer in Elite Company in MLB Debut
The Los Angeles Angels saved their best prospect for a September call-up, and he didn't disappoint.
Caden Dana has been the organization's top prospect for the entire season and joined elite company as soon as he threw his first pitch on Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.
The 20-year-old right-hander became the youngest Angels pitcher to start a game in 51 years. Dana also made history as the youngest pitcher for the Angels since Francisco Rodriguez back in 2002. He's also the youngest to start a game for the team since Frank Tanana in 1973, and now holds the title of the youngest pitcher in franchise history to win his debut.
Only five pitchers Dana's age or younger in the last 40 years have allowed two runs in six innings in a major league game. Among them? Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.
Catcher Matt Thaiss was impressed with Dana's composure at such a young age.
“I thought he was great,” Thaiss said. “I know he’s 20. He didn’t act like it. He stayed composed. A lot of innings with some base runners on and he made big quality pitches. I think he’s got the stuff and the maturity to be here right now and he’s only going to get better.”
Dana didn't want to his nerves to get the best of him despite feeling jittery early.
“After the first pitch, just that’s what all my nerves kind of released,” he said. “Just trying to keep it together, get through that first couple batters and get comfortable. Getting a quick out, two quick outs, definitely gave me a lot of confidence to trust my stuff throughout the game.”
Dana's debut even brought the fans out to the ballpark. The Angels announced that they sold 39,370 tickets.
He struck out four and walked four.
Manager Ron Washington was impressed when Dana pitched around traffic in the fifth and sixth innings.
“I was very impressed,” Washington said. “That’s where he showed his presence right there. He was not going to allow that to get out of hand. And that’s what you want to see in a pitcher. And now we’ve just seen it in a 20-year-old that pitched in A ball last year, and first time in Double-A (this year).
“I think he knows he can pitch in the big leagues, and there’s a lot of growth left. That’s the amazing thing. He has a lot of growth left. I’m saying he’s not where he’s gonna be, but he’s good enough right now. He proved to himself today that he could pitch in the big leagues. Now we just gotta see where else he goes from there.”
Dana's debut ended after 95 pitches with a 3-2 lead, and the bullpen only had to get nine outs to get him the win.