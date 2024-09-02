Angels Rookie Joins Future Hall of Famer in Elite Company in MLB Debut

#Angels Caden Dana: 6 IP & 2 runs allowed in MLB Debut at 20 years, 259 days old



Last such games in MLB:

Jordan Lyles, HOU -5/31/11 @ CHC

Clayton Kershaw, LAD -5/25/08 vs. STL

Edwin Jackson, LAD -9/9/03 @ ARI

Ramon Martinez, LAD -8/13/88 vs SF

Joel Davis, CWS -8/11/85 vs MIL