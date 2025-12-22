Angels Listed as 'Possibility' For 10-Time Gold Glove Winner

There's a real aim for the Los Angeles Angels to end their decade-long playoff absence by improving their ballclub substantially this offseason.

Several reports have linked the Halos to players that would be deemed as difference-makers in correspondence to the current roster. While minor moves around the exterior of the core may net the team a couple of extra wins in the aggregate, a proven middle-of-the-order bat could go a long way towards making the Angels more than simply an afterthought in the wide-open AL West.

More news: Former Angels Shortstop Signs With AL West Rival

Reporter Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic did a profile piece on several teams around the league. One of those was the Angels — and there's a reported connection to a former multi-time All-Star who happens to hail from Orange County. That player is current St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

"Arenado, meanwhile, is a possibility for the Los Angeles Angels, who are negotiating a buyout agreement with third baseman Anthony Rendon. No trade is imminent, however. The market for Arenado will become better defined after Bregman and Eugenio Suárez sign their free-agent deals.

"Arenado, who turns 35 in April, is under contract for two more years. His former team, the Colorado Rockies, is paying $5 million of his $27 million salary in 2026, which includes $6 million deferred. He also is owed $15 million in 2027."

Nolan Arenado is a 'possibility' for the Angels if they reach a buyout agreement with Anthony Rendon, per @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/mdd9LpeOcQ — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) December 18, 2025

To be clear, this is not the Arenado of old. Once a perennial All-Star/Gold Glove winner with the Colorado Rockies, his career has clearly slowed down since moving to the Midwest.

After three All-Star appearances from 2021-23, Arenado's numbers across the board have started to dip. This includes showing some age as a fielder at third base, and also his usual bat speed, which seems to be depreciating.

More news: New Angels Manager Sends Message to Mike Trout

In terms of some positives, Arenado is a guy who doesn't strike out a whole lot. He works counts exceptionally well, is above-average in squaring the ball up at the plate, and is still in the 81st percentile in range at third.

Additionally, Arenado is a great clubhouse presence. He's someone younger players can model their games after. Born in Newport Beach and raised in nearby Lake Forest, there could be some real appeal from his end on coming back home as a rejuvenated player.

On paper, acquiring Arenado makes sense given he's only under contract for two more years. It'll be interesting to see how the front office approaches this possible move.

Latest Halos News

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.