Angels' Taylor Ward Gets His Biggest News This Season
Taylor Ward is stepping away from the Los Angeles Angels for a few days as the team placed him on the paternity list Tuesday.
Per MLB rules, players placed on the paternity list have to miss between one and three games, so expect Ward back this week, perhaps when the Angels play the Washington Nationals on Friday. By then, Ward's family might have grown by one.
Ward's name was swirling around the rumor mill leading up to the July 30 trade deadline. he was reportedly connected to several teams, but the Angels didn't pull the trigger and held onto him.
The 30-year-old is under team control through 2026 and leads the team with 16 homers and 55 runs batted in across 103 games, so he naturally drew interest from contenders.
However, he has been extremely streaky this season, which might be why general manager Perry Minasian didn't get an enticing offer for the outfielder. He started the year strong, much like in 2022, only to struggle in June and July. In comparison, he slashed .281/.360/.473 in 135 games in 2022 and .253/.335/.421 in 97 games in 2023.
Ward told reporters that he tried not to think about being traded despite hearing some of the rumors.
“I haven’t really thought about it,” Ward said. "I just come in here every day and do the best I can to get better. Whatever happens, happens. I can’t control it. So I’m not really thinking about it.”
There is still a chance that he does get dealt next season. But, he remains arbitration-eligible next season and in 2026. The Angels would love to see him finish the season strong and build on his recent success at the plate.
The slugging outfielder had a breakthrough against the Oakland Athletics on July 28 when he hit a grand slam capping the team's comeback in an 8-6 win.
“I think I’ve just gotten more pitches over the middle of the plate,” Ward said. “Moving forward, I’ve preached it for the last few years, that’s where I need to be getting it and swinging it. So looking for it there and not missing it.”
Manager Ron Washington said Ward's at-bats improved in late July.
“His at-bats have been quality [recently],” Washington said. “When you have 600 at-bats, you go through [slumps]. But each time he walks up there, we know something big can happen. And today, he did it.”
The slam was his first homer since June 25, snapping a stretch of 24 straight games without going deep. Hopefully, between the slam and the birth of his child Ward will finish the season strong.