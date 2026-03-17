Which Angels Might Play in the 2030 World Baseball Classic?

As the baseball world gets ready to watch Team USA take on Team Venezuela for the championship of the 2026 World Baseball Classic it is only natural to wonder who might be on the rosters of the 2026 participants. Four years is a really long way to project but let's do so anyway.

With the Angels in the midst of a youth movement, the organization seems primed to again have multiple players represent teams in the WBC. This year Angels prospects like Lucas Ramirez, Najer Victor, Sam Aldegheri, and Samy Natera Jr. had bright moments in the WBC.

So who might the Angels send to the 2030 edition?

Zach Neto - SS Team USA

Bobby Witt Jr. is an amazing ballplayer who is leading Team USA to the finals. He's also playing in his second consecutive World Baseball Classic. Both Neto and Witt are 25 years old currently so both will be 29 during the next tournament.

Neto is a burgeoning star who could make the team either as a replacement for Witt or a compliment to him. Going from camp speed to full game speed is not easy, especially at a position like shortstop. Given his age and production, Neto if a very logical choice for Team USA in 2030. Hopefully Neto's contract will be extended by the Angels by then.

Jose Soriano - SP Team Dominican Republic

Feb 26, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) throws a pitch in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Soriano makes sense for the DR in a lot of ways. As a starter Soriano flashes a plus sinker and a nasty knuckle curve ball. In a tournament format, Soriano is the type of high strikeout pitcher who can start or pitch a few innings in the middle of a game. His stuff plays up in either role.

Currently Soriano is 27 years old and three years away from free agency. His priorities right now are development, staying healthy, and cashing in. The next WBC will take place after his trip through free agency when his financial future is secure and he's still only 31.

Nelson Rada - CF Team Venezuela

Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Nelson Rada against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The most obvious fit on this list, Rada is only 20 years old and already in AAA. He had his second strong showing in the Cactus League. His ability to get on base and create havoc on the basepaths is ideal for tournament play and his outfield defense is simply incredible.

Rada will only be 24 years old when the next WBC rolls around and could be Venezuela's center fielder for multiple tournaments. He should be taking over center field for the Angels soon.

Walbert Urena - SP/RP Team Dominican Republic

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Walbert Urena (57) during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Urena is a fast rising prospect who is really shining in the 2026 Cactus League. Thus far he has struck out 10 batters in 11.2 innings. As he continues to gain command of his sinker he should induce more groundouts and start pitching deeper into ballgames. If not, he profiles as a solid reliever.

Guys who throw gas and get ground balls are really valuable in the WBC as evidenced by Tyler Rogers saving Team USA when he entered with two on and one out. Urena will be 26 years old in the next World Baseball Classic.

Other Possibilities.

Four years is a long time in baseball and by then a number of Angels prospects will be entering their primes. Second overall pick Tyler Bremner will be 25 years old and a possibility for Team USA. Already in Tempe is 18 year old Gabriel Davalillo from Venezuela, a slugging catcher.

Of course, Lucas Ramirez could easily return for Team Brazil or possibly play himself onto dad's Team Dominican Republic squad. Samy Natera Jr. performed will for Team Mexico and will be 31; a perfectly fine age for a bullpen arm. As one of the few actual Italian born players on Team Italy, Sam Aldegheri is a natural fit to return.

All in all, given the Angels youth movement and recent emphasis on adding talent from Latin America, there's a good chance the Angels are again well represented on the world stage. Until then, enjoy the final of the 2026 WBC and get ready for Opening Day.