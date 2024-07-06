Angels vs Cubs on July 6: How to Watch, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Angels head into Saturday looking to shake off the loss on Friday night. They face the Chicago Cubs once again for the second game of a three-game series. Los Angeles comes in with a record of 36-51, sitting in fourth place within the American League West division. The Cubs hold a record of 41-48, currently sitting in last place with the National League Central. Both teams have seen better days but we should still be in for a fun matchup.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 11:20 a.m. PT
• Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +121 / Cubs -143
• Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
The Angels are sending left-hander Tyler Anderson (7-8, 3.03 ERA) to the mound. He will be looking to help them grab a win in this series. Chicago is sending right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-6, 7.48 ERA) to counter. The Angels likely have the edge here with Anderson pitching well for the most part this season. Los Angeles grabs the win in the second game of this series.
Angels 4, Cubs 2
More
• After a strong performance last week, the Angels have stumbled this week. They have lost five in a row following a long win streak.
• Anderson will be looking to rebound from a poor outing against the Detroit Tigers last time out. He allowed six runs over 4.2 innings.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER