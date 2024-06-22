Angels vs Dodgers on June 22: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Angels took down the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in extra innings to grab the first game of the mini two-game series. The Halos will be looking for the sweep on the road but it won't come easy. The Angels sit in fourth place within the American League West, holding a record of 30-45. The Dodgers come in with a record of 47-31, currently slotted in first place within the National League West.
Here's what else you need to know ahead of Saturday's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +280 / Dodgers -350
• Over/under: 8.5
• All odds are courtesy of PickDawgz
Prediction
The Angels are sending right-hander Zach Plesac (1-0, 4.50 ERA) to the mound as the Angels look for the series sweep. Plesac has a chance to show the team what he can do, especially with the injury to lefty Patrick Sandoval in Friday's game. The Dodgers are countering with right-hander Tyler Glasnow (7-5, 3.00 ERA) as Los Angeles is looking to even the series. The Dodgers have a potent offense but the Halos were able to shut it down on Friday. That doesn't happen two games in a row as the Dodgers take the second contest.
Dodgers 8, Angels 4
More
• Angels outfielder Taylor Ward had the game-winning hit last night. He upped his season statistics to hitting .240 with 12 home runs and 38 runs batted in.
• This is the first series that the Angels are facing off against former star Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani burned them for a home run last night but the Halos found a way to come out on top.
