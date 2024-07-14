Angels vs Mariners on July 14: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions
The Los Angeles Angels enter Sunday looking to take three of four games from the Seattle Mariners. Following an 11-0 loss on Thursday, the Halos have bounced back nicely in the last two contests. The Angels enter today with a record of 40-55, sitting in fourth place within the American League West. As for the Mariners, they hold a record of 52-45 on the year, holding down first place in the AL West.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 1:07 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Mariners -189 / Angels +159
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
Los Angeles is sending right-hander Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.83 ERA) to the mound in this game. Seattle is countering with Logan Gilbert (6-5, 2.94 ERA). Gilbert has shutdown stuff so the Angels will need to attempt to get an early lead to minimize any rhythm he may get into.
The Mariners take this game and split the series with the Angels.
Mariners 6, Angels 4
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.