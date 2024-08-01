Angels vs Rockies: LA Goes For Series Win, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Los Angeles Angels enter Thursday's game looking to take the three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles took the first game of the series on Tuesday by a score of 10-7 but dropped the game last night by a score of 2-1. The Angels bats went cold despite a strong outing from starting pitcher Davis Daniel. Now, in the rubber match, the Angels will be looking to come out with a series win.
Los Angeles enters this game with a record of 47-61 on the year, sitting in fourth place within the American League West. Colorado enters this game with a record of 39-70, currently slotted in last place within the National League West. The two teams haven't been very good so far this season but someone will come out a winner tonight.
How to Watch
Time: 6:38 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels -138 / Rockies +127
Over/under: 9
Prediction
The Angels are sending right-hander Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.77 ERA) to the mound in this matchup. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last four starts and will be looking to shut down the Rockies' offense. Colorado is countering in this contest with right-hander Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.99 ERA) as they look to grab the road win.
The Angels missed a good chance to take the series yesterday with a strong outing from their starter but they won't do it again. Los Angeles grabs the victory and claims the series at home behind another good effort from Fulmer.
Angels 5, Rockies 2
More
• Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe hit his 15th home run on Wednesday. He is the first catcher for the Halos to do so since Mike Napoli in 2009. Lance Parrish set the franchise record for a catcher in a season in 1990 with 22.
• Fulmer has been very effective for the Halos of late. He has allowed three runs in each of his last two starts but has controlled the game to give the team a chance to win.
• Luis Rengifo had a "flare-up" of his wrist after taking a swing in Wednesday's game and was removed from the contest. The right-hander has been solid for the Angels this season, hitting .302 with six home runs and 30 runs batted in.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
