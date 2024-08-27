Angels vs Tigers: Team Meeting, Rain Delay Ahead of Series Opener; How to Watch and More
The Angels and Detroit Tigers are beginning Game 1 of their three-game series Tuesday in a rain delay. If they are able to start the game, here's how the Angels will line up:
According to Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group, the Angels held a team meeting prior to the game. Manager Ron Washington told Fletcher it "wasn't a chewing out meeting, it was a come to Jesus meeting, and it well."
Fletcher reports the meeting lasted 90 minutes. Here's hoping the rain delay isn't nearly as long.
Here's what else you need to know about the game:
How to Watch
Time: TBD
Location: Comerica Park
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +124/Tigers -160
Over/under: 9.5
Prediction
Johnny Cueto takes the mound for the Angels, boasting a 4.26 ERA over 6.1 innings this season, while Brant Hurter will pitch for the Tigers with a 3.57 ERA over 17.2 innings. Expect a high-scoring game if weather allows it.
More
• Angels C Logan O'Hoppe ranks third among all catchers in the major leagues with 17 home runs.
• Angels SS Zach Neto has emerged as a significant contributor with 27 doubles, 19 home runs, and 23 stolen bases
• The Angels relievers have led the major leagues with a commendable 2.79 ERA since June 17 and also rank second with a 1.07 WHIP.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.