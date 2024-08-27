Angels vs Tigers: Team Meeting, Rain Delay Ahead of Series Opener; How to Watch and More

Halos Today

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; General view of Comerica Park during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels and Detroit Tigers are beginning Game 1 of their three-game series Tuesday in a rain delay. If they are able to start the game, here's how the Angels will line up:

According to Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group, the Angels held a team meeting prior to the game. Manager Ron Washington told Fletcher it "wasn't a chewing out meeting, it was a come to Jesus meeting, and it well."

Fletcher reports the meeting lasted 90 minutes. Here's hoping the rain delay isn't nearly as long.

Here's what else you need to know about the game:

How to Watch

Time: TBD

Location: Comerica Park

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels +124/Tigers -160

Over/under: 9.5

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Johnny Cueto takes the mound for the Angels, boasting a 4.26 ERA over 6.1 innings this season, while Brant Hurter will pitch for the Tigers with a 3.57 ERA over 17.2 innings. Expect a high-scoring game if weather allows it.

More

• Angels C Logan O'Hoppe ranks third among all catchers in the major leagues with 17 home runs.

• Angels SS Zach Neto has emerged as a significant contributor with 27 doubles, 19 home runs, and 23 stolen bases

• The Angels relievers have led the major leagues with a commendable 2.79 ERA since June 17 and also rank second with a 1.07 WHIP.

