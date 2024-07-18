Former Angels Gold Glove Winner DFA'd by MLB's Worst Team
Former Los Angeles Angels catcher and Gold Glove winner Martín Maldonado has been designated for assignment by the worst team in the major leagues, the Chicago White Sox.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news Wednesday:
Maldonado signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Chicago White Sox in Jan. 2024, which also contained a club option for 2025.
Maldonado's time in Chicago was less than ideal as he's slashed .119/.174/.230 across 147 plate appearances. On top of that, Maldonado also recorded four home runs, 11 RBIs, and a .404 OPS in 135 at-bats.
Maldonado's time in Chicago has come to an end. Most likely, he will pass through waivers unclaimed and have the option to elect free agency.
The 37-year-old was once a decorated catcher in the league. He started his major league career with the Angeles when they drafted him in the 27th round of the 2004 draft out of high school in Puerto Rico.
In 2007, he was released by the Angels and two weeks later signed with the Milwaukee Brewers. Maldonado would not debut in the majors for another four years.
However, Maldonado's time with the Halod didn't end there. In Dec. 2016, the Angels acquired Maldonao and Drew Gagnon for catcher Jett Bandy.
The following year, Maldonado played a career-high 138 games and slashed .221/.276/.368 with a .645 OPS in 471 plate appearances. He finished off the 2017 season by winning the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
In July 2018, the Halos traded away Maldonado to the Houston Astros in exchange for then-pitching prospect Patrick Sandoval and international bonus pool space cash.
Maldonado is a career .203 hitter with 115 home runs, 372 RBIs, and 701 hits. Long regarded as a defensive stalwart and strong game-caller behind the plate, Maldonado regressed this year to below average as a framer, thrower, and blocker.