New Angels Manager Sends Message to Mike Trout

New Angels manager Kurt Suzuki got a head start on forming relationships with several of his current players on Jan. 15, 2021. That's when Suzuki signed the first of two one-year contracts with the Angels, the team with whom he finished his playing career in 2022.

Having already played alongside several current Angels players, the idea of a getting-to-know-you tour is somewhat low on Suzuki's to-do list — particularly as it concerns veteran Mike Trout.

The 11-time All-Star played with Suzuki for two seasons in Anaheim, and against him for another 10 seasons before that.

In an interview with MLB Network from the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, Suzuki said he made a little time to catch up with Trout after being named manager in October.

Suzuki's message to the 34-year-old star was simple: he wants Trout on the field.

"We’ve had conversations about, we’re a better team when Mike’s on the field; how can we keep him on the field? How can we get better? Whatever it is with strength and conditioning, rest, whatever you want to talk about," Suzuki said. "The conversation is more talking to Mike as a person, building that relationship. We’ve had two years which is a good head start, but just to keep building on that relationship for me and Mike.”

Building a relationship with Trout is easy. While he was busy racking up three American League MVP awards, nine Silver Slugger Awards, and generally establishing himself as the best player of the 2010s, Trout remained as humble and approachable as any player in baseball.

Keeping Trout on the field? That's more of a challenge.

Trout appeared in 130 regular season games in 2025, something he hadn't done since 2019. That likely wouldn't have been possible if he had not shifted to designated hitter in May, after returning from his only injured list stint of the season.

From 2012-19, Trout was one of the best center fielders in the sport, routinely scaling outfield walls to make catches few of his peers could. Those days might firmly be in the past, but the Angels would benefit by being able to move other players — namely Jorge Soler — in and out of the DH spot on occasion in 2026.

The fear, of course, is that age and injuries have caught up to Trout. He might simply be a DH for the remainder of this career. But if there's a magic bullet to be found in the trainer's room, Suzuki and Trout will leave no Jaeger Band unturned.

