Former Angels Pitcher Wants to Return to MLB With NL East Team
Former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard is interested in making a return to MLB — with the New York Mets.
Early in his career Syndergaard gained a cult following and an all-time nickname, "Thor." He pitched for the Angels during the 2022 season after signing a one-year, $21 million contract.
During an appearance on the Terry Collins Show earlier this week, Syndergaard said he would love to return to MLB, at least in New York.
"I would love to come home to New York," Syndergaard said. "Hopefully, that's in store for me. I love the fan base. I love the city. I love the culture, the history, the passion. It's the best place to play."
Syndergaard is primarily known for his time with the Mets, where he spent much of his career. The former Toronto Blue Jays 38th-round draft pick was traded to the Mets in 2012 as part of the R.A. Dickey trade.
Less than three years after the trade, Syndergaard made his debut with the Mets in May 2015. He started in 24 games for the Mets as a rookie, going 9-7 with a 3.24 ERA while striking out 166. He finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting, and later helped the Mets during their World Series run. The Mets lost to the Kansas City Royals in the World Series, but Syndergaard started the only game they won of the series.
Syndergaard followed up a strong rookie campaign with an even better sophomore one, making his first MLB All-Star team as he went 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA and a career-high 218 strikeouts over 30 starts. This is the only time he has made the All-Star Game in his MLB career.
Syndergaard spent five more seasons with the Mets after that All-Star season, but missed the entire 2020 season to undergo Tommy John surgery for a torn UCL. Syndergaard returned in 2021, but only pitched in two games.
Following the 2021 season, Syndergaard signed with the Angels. During the 2022 season, he started 15 games for the Angels and went 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 2, in exchange for Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez.
Syndergaard closed out the 2022 campaign with the Phillies and played for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians in 2023, posting a 5.40 in his last stint with the Guardians. He has not played in MLB since.