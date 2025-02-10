MLB Insider Casts Doubt on Anthony Rendon's Future With Angels
The Los Angeles Angels signed infielder Yoan Moncada to a one-year, $5 million deal with the expectation that he will be the team's starting third baseman, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.
The Angels needed a proven, solid infielder, given the state of their current infield. Zach Neto is recovering from shoulder surgery and both Luis Rengifo and Anthony Rendon have dealt with injury issues.
Moncada's best performance came during the 2019 season where he slashed .315/.367/.548 with a career-high 25 home runs. The Angels are hoping he can replicate that in Anaheim during the 2025 season.
Heyman also said Rendon's future with the Angels is to be determined. The $245 million star's tenure in Anaheim has been anything but great. Rendon has played in just 205 games over the last four seasons. Even when he has been healthy, the former All-Star has failed to perform well.
This led the Angels to search for alternative options this winter. General manager Perry Minasian was brutally honest when it came to Rendon.
“We have to be open to at least looking at that spot and seeing if there are other alternatives make us better,” Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. “Obviously, a healthy Anthony Rendon makes us a lot better. But with the last four years being the last four years, we need to take a look and kind of see what else is out there.”
There is speculation the Angels could use Rendon as a backup first baseman to Nolan Schanuel, instead of an everyday starter. MLB insider Sam Blum suggested Rendon would work well as a versatile infielder.
"Another question will be how much the team values a prototypical backup first baseman. If it does, look no further than Kavadas or Noda," Blum wrote. "But given what Minasian has said over the offseason, it seems more likely for a backup first baseman to come in the form of a more versatile infielder. Perhaps a player like Rendon, who isn’t likely to get everyday reps at third base."
It's evident Rendon's future with the Angels remains a mystery, but with spring training quickly approaching, an answer will likely come soon.