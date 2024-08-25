Ron Washington Hoping Johnny Cueto Can Be Mentor For Young Angels' Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels hope Johnny Cueto's veteran presence in the clubhouse will help develop the young members of the pitching staff.
Cueto is in Year 17 in the big leagues. He's won 144 games throughout his career on the mound. He pitched in the 2015 World Series for the Kansas City Royals.
On Wednesday, the 38-year-old took the mound for the first time in 2024. It was also Cueto's return to Kauffman Stadium where he helped the Royals win a World Series title nine years ago.
Cueto walked to the dugout with a standing ovation from fans in Kansas City. It was evident fans hadn't forgotten what the pitcher did for the club in 2015.
“I was part of the 2015 World Series champs, and I had to pitch [Game 5 of the ALDS against the Astros], and they know, they recognize that,” Cueto told MLB.com through translator Manny Del Campo. “And I feel grateful. I thank God. I love to pitch here, and they recognize what I did.
Throughout the first four years of his MLB career, Cueto pitched more than 200 innings. A testament to his workhorse character in the league.
Now, as a seasoned veteran, Cueto has a chance to share a piece of wisdom with his younger teammates on the Angels.
“He can have a big impact, showing them how to pitch,” manager Ron Washington told Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “He pitches. Sometimes our young kids go out there and throw. Sometimes our young kids go out there and forget the situation they’re in. When I talk about situation, I’m talking about we get two outs, we couldn’t seem to be able to put that inning away. Those are the type of things that I think Johnny can bring to those kids on how to handle that, how to pitch, because he is a pitcher. I certainly hope that they’re gravitating to him. And I know the kind of guy that he is, he would open up and give him that.”
Cueto has always been a candid player in the big leagues. His longevity in the league has allowed him to work with several young players, but Cueto said that not all of them want his advice.
“Some of them like to be taught and some don’t,” Cueto said, referring to young players in MLB. “The ones who ask me, I am very grateful to teach them all the tricks.”