Shohei Ohtani Doesn’t Want to Dwell on Angels’ Unwillingness to Re-Sign Him
Shohei Ohtani is having one incredible season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the first 50-50 season in Major League Baseball history feels inevitable.
The former three-time American League MVP with the Los Angeles Angels returns to Anaheim for a two-game set beginning Tuesday, and he could inch even closer to the lofty numbers.
Ohtani returns to his Major League Baseball roots with 44 home runs and 46 stolen bases. He's happy with how his career has played out and to be wearing a Dodgers uniform — and he doesn't want to dwell on the past, even as he inevitably confronts memories of his career in Anaheim the next two days.
The Angels didn't offer Ohtani a free-agent contract after last season, forcing him to keep an open mind on where else he might end up. When asked about the Angels not matching the Dodgers' offer after Monday's 11-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ohtani took the high road.
"I think other teams, including the Dodgers, evaluated me highly," he said. "Rather than think about what the Angels did or didn't do, I'm grateful for the teams that evaluated me highly."
Ohtani and the Dodgers have 24 games left before the postseason, starting Tuesday with his first regular-season game at Angel Stadium since he left the Angels in free agency last winter.
His focus is completely on winning a World Series.
"In reality, I wasn't made an offer, so I can't say," he continued. "In reality, I'm doing my best with this team, and I'm doing my best with the goal of winning the World Series. I think I'm fine with that."
Ohtani isn't the only one in the clubhouse looking ahead to the Freeway Series.
“I was thinking about giving him an off-day tomorrow,” manager Dave Roberts joked. “How would that go? Would that go over OK?”
After the joke, Roberts has made it clear that as long as Ohtani is healthy he won’t be sitting out down the stretch — even if the Dodgers clinch the division title. Ohtani will stay in his usual leadoff spot for his official return to Anaheim.
There is almost no chance that he reaches 50 home runs against the Angels, but he could reach 50 stolen bases for the season.
“I’m sure it’ll be emotional, but emotions are personal, and I think he’ll handle it just fine while helping us win a ballgame,” Roberts said. “There’s nothing he’s faced that he hasn’t handled brilliantly.”