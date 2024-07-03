Veteran Angels Outfielder Names Surprise Captain of 2024 Team
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe might just be 24 years old, but it would be hard to tell based on his role with the team. O'Hoppe has been great on the field for the Halos, but more than that, he is practically a role model and example of what kind of character the Angels want in their players.
O'Hoppe has already established himself as one of the best workers on the team, so much so that teammate Mike Trout noted that they have to slow him down sometimes. On top of his work ethic, O'Hoppe has shown great leadership qualities, being able to command the attention of his teammates even though he is one of the youngest players on the team.
His leadership has been so important to the team, that veteran Angels outfielder Taylor Ward called O'Hoppe their 'captain.'
“He is our captain,” Ward told Sam Blum of The Athletic. “I think he is the leader of this team. I believe wholeheartedly in him. He’s a leader. A born leader.”
While the majority of MLB teams, including the Angels, no longer appoint captains, it's clear that O'Hoppe has the respect of his teammates and takes on a critical role in the locker room.
He also is crucial for the team on the field. This season, O'Hoppe has slashed .275/.326/.478 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. He's third on the Angels in home runs, RBIs, and slugging percentage, and second on the team in runs.
He was extra strong in June, slashing .324/.363/.608 with five home runs and 12 RBIs. While his efforts have yet to translate into consistent winning, the Angels are hoping his leadership and play at a young age will help carry the team to that point in the future.