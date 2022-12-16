Skip to main content

An Angels Legend Has Some Very High Praise for Shohei Ohtani

He knows that Ohtani is doing things that are truly unheard of.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shohei Ohtani’s 2022 season has impressed just about everyone around the game of baseball. Everyone from players to coaches to analysts were in awe of the performance he put together, being among the league’s best as a pitcher and hitter.

One Angels legend spoke to Alanna Rizzo about just how special Ohtani’s season was.

"You’re a starting pitcher and you throw 100 pitches the night before, you’re struggling to get out of bed the next day," Angels legend Tim Salmon said. "Oh and by the way, he’s hitting home runs and he’s beating out double plays and he’s beating out infield hits and you just sit back and watch and you’re going, when is this going to stop? And it doesn’t. I mean, it was the whole season he did that."

Shohei Ohtani truly played some of the best baseball in MLB history in 2022. And Angels legend Tim Salmon knows a thing or two about good baseball. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He finished his Angels career with 299 home runs, 1,016 RBIs and 1,674 hits. He was also a big reason for the Angels first and only World Series victory in 2002.

The Angels have been very lucky to have a ton of top level talent in their organization. But even their best players are in awe of the great Shohei Ohtani. 

In This Article (1)

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

USATSI_18718553_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18378516_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos Continue to Show Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18111453_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Former Halo Pitcher Signs Free Agent Deal With Tigers

By Noah Camras
USATSI_12621503_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Hires New Minor League Hitting Coach

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18283738_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Former Halo Pitcher Inks Deal with Rival Dodgers

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18684902_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Pundit Links LA to a Former All-Star Shortstop Free Agent

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19325977_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223568_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Expects David Fletcher to Bounce Back in 2023

By Noah Camras