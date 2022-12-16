Shohei Ohtani’s 2022 season has impressed just about everyone around the game of baseball. Everyone from players to coaches to analysts were in awe of the performance he put together, being among the league’s best as a pitcher and hitter.

One Angels legend spoke to Alanna Rizzo about just how special Ohtani’s season was.

"You’re a starting pitcher and you throw 100 pitches the night before, you’re struggling to get out of bed the next day," Angels legend Tim Salmon said. "Oh and by the way, he’s hitting home runs and he’s beating out double plays and he’s beating out infield hits and you just sit back and watch and you’re going, when is this going to stop? And it doesn’t. I mean, it was the whole season he did that."

Shohei Ohtani truly played some of the best baseball in MLB history in 2022. And Angels legend Tim Salmon knows a thing or two about good baseball.

He finished his Angels career with 299 home runs, 1,016 RBIs and 1,674 hits. He was also a big reason for the Angels first and only World Series victory in 2002.

The Angels have been very lucky to have a ton of top level talent in their organization. But even their best players are in awe of the great Shohei Ohtani.