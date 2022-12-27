The Angels have filled their needs very nicely this offseason. As of right now, they could comfortably enter 2023 as contenders in the crowded American League West.

However, Angels GM Perry Minasian has said he'll continue to look to improve the roster, and the team has been linked to one All-Star starting pitcher and one former Cy Young Award winner. Outside of starting pitching, however, there are still other places this team can improve. Sam Blum of The Athletic laid all those areas out, including some potentially surprising ones:

"The Angels still could use a bona fide shortstop. Right now, it’s probably David Fletcher if you need defense and Luis Rengifo if you need offense. They haven’t addressed that need with Drury or Urshela, who don’t play the position often. "The team could probably use another reliever. Another starter would be critical, especially in a six-man rotation. The Angels need a plan for Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak, both of whom appear to be in no man’s land with the organization. Then there’s the outside chance they could go for a catcher, given how Max Stassi performed offensively in 2022. But he’s still owed quite a bit of money over the next three years, which could affect whether they consider moving on from him."

Let's start with the shortstop. The Angels' additions of Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury brought in two guys who are capable of playing the shortstop position, but not necessarily on an everyday basis. There are still free agent shortstops the Angels could pursue, or they could peruse the trade market for some top-level talent.

As for the reliever situation, Minasian has already said he wants to continue adding to the bullpen, even after the addition of Carlos Estevez. The Angels have been heavily linked to a former All-Star reliever.

Then there's Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak, who reportedly impressed manager Phil Nevin earlier in the offseason. Nevin even compared Adell's talents to those of Mike Trout, but there's no clear path for them to play with Hunter Renfroe now in the mix next to Mike Trout and Taylor Ward. They may not be traded, but Triple-A could be their home early in 2023.

Finally, there's the catcher position, which they reportedly tried to upgrade with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras. There are still plenty of options on the market, as they await Logan O'Hoppe's true breakout — he's still just 22-years-old.

The Angels are much better than they were a few months ago — but they should get even better before Opening Day.