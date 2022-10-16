Skip to main content

Angels News: Mike Trout Enjoying the Offseason So Far with His Family

He's been very active on social media this week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Mike Trout definitely wants to be playing postseason baseball right now. He's only done it once so far in his 12-year career.

However, the Angels were eliminated from playoff contention a month ago, so Trout and the rest of the team were able to prepare for another early offseason. And if you're going to be off early, you may as well take advantage of it — and Trout has done just that.

Trout has been pretty active on social media over the past few days. On Thursday, Trout took to Instagram to congratulate former teammate Albert Pujols on his retirement. Pujols is also planning on honoring his long-term commitment to the Angels, so Trout should be seeing a lot more of him in the back-half of his career.

Then, on Friday, Trout came to Twitter to share an adorable picture of his son during some quality family time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the picture of his son with a fish that the two had just caught, Trout said, "You can't have a name like Trout and not know how to reel em in!" He's not wrong about that!

Trout is using the offseason to teach his son a few of the non-baseball skills he has. You have to imagine the two will also be playing some baseball this offseason, as well. Hopefully we get some pictures of that, too.

In This Article (1)

Mike Trout
Mike Trout

USATSI_18329942_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Former Halos Making Game-Changing Plays in the Postseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16517351_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Gets High Praise From Former Manager Joe Maddon

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18242262_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Joe Maddon Could See Himself Working with Halos GM Again

By Noah Camras
USATSI_8565552_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Posts Heartfelt Message to Albert Pujols

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18452456_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Joe Maddon Speaks on his Angels Tenure and Why He Wrote His Book

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16666927_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Gerrit Cole Takes Subtle Jab at Free Agency Courtship with LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18997053_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Shares his Reasoning for Extending Phil Nevin

By Noah Camras
USATSI_13112738_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Albert Pujols Planning to Honor Long-Term Commitment to LA

By Noah Camras