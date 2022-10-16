Angels News: Mike Trout Enjoying the Offseason So Far with His Family

Mike Trout definitely wants to be playing postseason baseball right now. He's only done it once so far in his 12-year career.

However, the Angels were eliminated from playoff contention a month ago, so Trout and the rest of the team were able to prepare for another early offseason. And if you're going to be off early, you may as well take advantage of it — and Trout has done just that.

Trout has been pretty active on social media over the past few days. On Thursday, Trout took to Instagram to congratulate former teammate Albert Pujols on his retirement. Pujols is also planning on honoring his long-term commitment to the Angels, so Trout should be seeing a lot more of him in the back-half of his career.

Then, on Friday, Trout came to Twitter to share an adorable picture of his son during some quality family time.

In the picture of his son with a fish that the two had just caught, Trout said, "You can't have a name like Trout and not know how to reel em in!" He's not wrong about that!

Trout is using the offseason to teach his son a few of the non-baseball skills he has. You have to imagine the two will also be playing some baseball this offseason, as well. Hopefully we get some pictures of that, too.