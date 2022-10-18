Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Involved in Another Lawsuit

Angels owner Arte Moreno is in the midst of an extremely busy time in his life. He's reportedly in the early stages of selling the Angels, a team he's owned since May of 2003.

The sale is expected to take place in the next couple months, and should bring back a record amount of money for Moreno. It's expected to be the largest sale in North American professional sports history.

At the same time, Moreno is being sued by the Zeckendorfs, the owners and developers of 520 Park Avenue in New York.

Moreno and his wife, Carole, were planning on purchasing apartment PH-58 at the Zeckendorf Development's 520 Park Avenue a few years back.

In 2017, the Morenos visited the apartment, and were interested in purchasing it. There was just one issue: They were concerned about potential noise from a nearby mechanical room.

Arthur Zeckendorf assured the Morenos he would take "all reasonable measures to test, verify, and specifically ensure" that the nearby mechanical room would not impact the Morenos' "quiet enjoyment of the unit."

So, in October of 2017, the Morenos agreed to pay $8.5 million for the unit up-front, with the remaining $34 million to be paid upon the delivery of the deed.

However, in 2019, the Morenos claimed that the measures were not met to ensure the mechanical room's noise would not impact the quietness of the room. The Zeckendorfs then finally provided proof of the sound test to the Morenos in February of 2019, but at that point, the Morenos decided they did not want to go through with the purchase any longer.

This was the end of the battle for the time being.

However, three years later, in April of 2019, the Zeckendorfs finally sold the unit for $32.5 million. Then they came back to the Morenos.

The development's firm sued the Morenos in state court, seeking $10 million. The Moreno's respone? A lawsuit of their own in federal court, seeking their $8.5 million deposit back.

This is where the story ends for now, but we will continue to provide updates on both lawsuits, and how they come to a conclusion.