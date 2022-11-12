Skip to main content

Angels Rumors: LA Could Sign This Utility Player in Free Agency, Says Insider

He would be a perfect addition to add some depth to the roster.
Free agency is officially upon us, and the Angels are looking to make some moves. GM Perry Minasian said the team wants to fill out some of their depth, while also adding help in the bullpen. Ahead of free agency, one Angels insider brought up a name that could solve one of those issues.

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register brought up Jurickson Profar as a potential free agent target for the Angels. The 29-year-old hit .243 with the Padres this season, with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs. His value, however, comes in his versatility.

In his career, Profar has spent time at every single position on the field outside of pitcher and catcher. He could provide some depth in the outfield in case Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak continue to struggle, and could also play anywhere in the infield as a full-time starter.

Profar could be the perfect addition to a team looking for depth, as he can fill just about any hole the team may need on the field. And on top of that all, Profar is no stranger to the AL West. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Rangers and Athletics, two of the Angels' AL West foes.

