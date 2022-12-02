On Friday, longtime MLB catcher Jason Castro officially announced his retirement from the game of baseball. He spent 12 seasons in the league.

He took to Twitter to share the news.

Here's the full thread of tweets in one long quote:

"Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.

"To my wife and family, thank you for your love and support over the years. To my parents, thank you for the sacrifices you made to enable this dream to become a reality. To my teammates, thank you for this incredible journey and for pushing me to become a better player. "To the fans, coaches, staff, my agent and all my friends who supported me along the way…Thank you. What a way to end it."

Castro made a quick pit stop in Los Angeles to play with the Angels during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He played in 18 games for the Halos that year, hitting .192 with two home runs and six RBIs. He was then traded to the Padres at the trade deadline for RHP Gerardo Reyes, who appeared in two games for the Angels in 2022.

Castro's best season came in 2013, when he was named an All-Star with the Houston Astros. He played on five teams throughout his career, and has officially decided to hang up his cleats at the age of 35. Congrats to Jason on his retirement!