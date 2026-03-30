Angels at Cubs Preview: Perspective from the Cubs Side

An early season trip to Wrigley Field kicks off for the Angels today. As the Angels face off against a variety of clubs, Angels On SI wants to get insight of those clubs from the folks who cover them daily.

It is a little early to get into who is hot and who is not, so let's take a look at a general overview of the Cubs off season and how the team is contructed.

Here's a breakdown by Al Yellon on bleedcubbieblue.com:

Alex Bregman, of course, is the biggest Cubs offseason news, signed to a five-year deal. He'll provide a big bat in the middle of the lineup and also brings Gold Glove defense to third base and a reputation as a first-class clubhouse guy.



This year's Cubs, in fact, are a great defensive team and could have as many as six Gold Glove winners — Bregman, Michael Busch, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ. Five of those six players have already won Gold Gloves.



The defense definitely helps the ground-ball rotation the Cubs have put together. The rotation hasn't yet been set past Opening Day but if they stay on the same schedule they've used the last week of Spring Training, the Angels should see Edward Cabrera, Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd in this series.



Jed Hoyer has had luck in the past putting together a solid bullpen and four new experienced relievers, Hunter Harvey, Phil Maton, Hoby Milner and Jacob Webb, should give the Cubs a good bridge to Daniel Palencia, the closer riding the high of having closed out the World Baseball Classic for Venezuela.



It's a win-now type of year for the Cubs, who are generally regarded as NL Central favorites after the Brewers appear to have taken a step back from 2025. Al Yellon

The Angels definitely face a tough test this series. With a very well balanced lineup, great defense, and lock down closer the Cubs have all the ingredients to both get to October and win once they get there.

I do think the Angels hold an edge in power and even the great Cubs defense can't stop balls that fly into the stands. If the Angels are going to succeed in Chi-town the long ball will likely need to be a big factor.

Weather could also be a factor as rain and wind are common in Chicago this time of year. Hopefully the full set of games gets played. After this series the Angels head home for their home opener.