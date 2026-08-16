Angels Look to Take Series Against Royals: How to Watch, Odds, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels look to win their second series in a row after splitting the first 2 games against the Royals. Reid Detmers carried the Halos to a win last night after 8 shutout innings where he only allowed 2 hits and struck out 11. Now, the pitching matchup shifts as Ryan Johnson takes on Noah Cameron.

How to Watch Angels vs. Royals:

The Royals and Angels will close the series today, August 16, at 1:07 p.m. PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The game will air locally on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino.

Angels vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Royals -1.5 (+129)

Angels +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline:

Royals: (-126)

Angels: (+104)

Total:

9.5: Over (+100)/Under (-120)

Can the Angels Break Through Against Noah Cameron?

Noah Cameron enters tonight’s game with a 6-8 record, 4.45 ERA, and 118 Ks. Cameron’s been even better recently as he tossed 7 shutout innings against Detroit, 8 shutout innings of one-hit ball against Minnesota, and 8 innings of one-run ball against Minnesota before allowing 4 runs to the Dodgers over his last 4 starts. He is clearly trending in the right direction.

There is some hope for the Angels, as Cameron owns a 4.76 career ERA over 2 career appearances against Anaheim. Zach Neto is 2-for-7 with an RBI against Noah Cameron, while Grissom hit 2 doubles against him back in April. Mike Trout is 0-for-3, but has 3 walks over 6 plate appearances. Trout and Grissom both have great stats against the Royals too, hitting .333 and .360 respectively.

Can Ryan Johnson Keep the Royals Quiet?

Johnson has definitely had a difficult season so far as he holds a 2-6 record, 6.71 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, and 43 Ks across 55 innings. He’s been getting better as of late, though; Johnson held Baltimore to one run over 4.2 innings on August 6, then allowed one run over 4.1 innings against Texas. Johnson is looking to work deeper into games as he lowers his ERA.

RJ on display 🤩



Ryan Johnson set career highs with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings! pic.twitter.com/lhgQNwUsP7 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 24, 2026

There isn’t a lot of history between Johnson and the Royals lineup, so Kansas City’s broader numbers are more useful. Witt Jr. has 5 homers and 18 RBIs in his career against the Angels, but the biggest concern is Caglianone. Jac Caglianone went 3-for-4 with a homer and 5 RBIs on Friday and collected one of only 2 hits last night.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite line tonight is Royals -126. Noah Cameron has simply been the more reliable starter this year, by far. A pitcher with a 6.71 ERA who struggles to get to the 5th inning is a tough bet. Kansas City’s core of Witt and Caglianone will look to bounce back after a shutout yesterday.

As far as player props go, I would take any action on Mike Trout or Vaughn Grissom. They have both shown success against Cameron and Kansas City as a whole in their careers.

Bets I like:

Royals Moneyline (-126)

Total Runs Under 9.5 (-120)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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