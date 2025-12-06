Angels Lose Pitcher in Free Agency to AL Contender

The Angels were unlikely to bring back right-handed pitcher Connor Brogdon after he rejected an outright assignment to the minor leagues and elected free agency in October.

Now, Brogdon's departure is official.

Brogdon has agreed to a major league contract with the Cleveland Guardians for the 2026 season.

We have signed RHP Connor Brogdon to one-year Major League contract.



Welcome to Cleveland, Connor.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/LeOHdMd4nk — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) December 3, 2025

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report the news on Twitter/X.

Free-agent right-hander Connor Brogdon in agreement on major-league contract with Guardians, source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 3, 2025

The Angels signed Brogdon to a minor league contract in January and invited him to their major league spring training camp. It was a bounce-back opportunity for a pitcher who lost almost all of the 2024 season to a bout with plantar fasciitis.

After making only four major league appearances for the Phillies and Dodgers a year ago, it appears Brogdon successfully used his time in the Angels organization to revive his career — even if his surface numbers didn't reflect it at the time.

Brogdon posted a 5.30 ERA across 37 appearances with the Angels in 2025 before being sent outright to Triple-A and electing free agency. He came back on a minor league contract a week later and made a cameo appearance in the Angels' bullpen in September.

Overall, Brogdon went 3-2 with a 5.55 ERA in 43 games. He struck out 49 batters and recorded a 1.34 WHIP in 47 innings.

Now, according to Zack Meisel of The Athletic on Twitter/X, Brogdon will get $900,000 on his new contract with the Guardians, who are coming off back-to-back American League Central titles.

It’s a major-league deal for Brogdon worth $900,000 for 2026, per source, and then the Guardians would have one more year of control of him in 2027 before he can become a free agent. https://t.co/5PbhC1R9Ev — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) December 3, 2025

Brogdon was hardly an in-demand pitcher after his up-and-down season with the Angels, who finished last in the American League West for the second consecutive year.

Yet Cleveland has shown a knack for getting the most out of their bullpens in recent seasons. Two years ago, Guardians relievers posted a collective 2.57 ERA, easily the best in baseball. Last year, Cleveland's bullpen finished third in MLB in ERA (3.44) and first in FIP (3.49).

What could they possibly see in a 30-year-old pitcher with a career 4.36 ERA?

Brogdon uses his 6-foot-6 frame to his advantage, ranking in the 92nd percentile in extension — the distance from the pitching rubber to the average release point — among all major league pitchers. That helps his 95.5 mph fastball "play up," giving hitters less time to react than his raw speed suggests.

Between Brogdon's release point and the possibility of getting more out of him than the Angels did in 2025, the Guardians might have found enough reason to take a low-risk flier on him for next season.

