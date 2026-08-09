Has John Mozeliak Finally Found the Perfect Lineup Protection for Mike Trout?



For the better part of a decade, the single biggest tragedy in Anaheim has been the criminal lack of protection surrounding Mike Trout. Opposing pitchers have spent years completely bypassing the generational superstar, choosing to walk him rather than letting him beat them single-handedly. When interim general manager John Mozeliak took over the front office and launched an aggressive trade deadline rebuild, one primary objective was clear: find a premium, middle-of-the-order bat to finally force teams to pitch to No. 27.







The early returns are in, and it appears Mozeliak has finally found his man. The arrival of 22-year-old hitting prodigy Moisés Ballesteros has instantly transformed the look of the Angels' batting order. Having a left with pop behind Trout gives the Angles superstar the best lineup protection he has had in years.

But more importantly, his immediate insertion into the heart of the lineup exposes just how badly the previous front offices mismanaged Trout’s historic prime. Even in 2026, the Angels lineup construction had been completely illogical and detrimental until the arrival of Ballesteros.





Nolan Schanuel Should Never Hit Behind Mike Trout

Aug 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) doubles during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former is a contact first player who is great at reaching base safely. The latter is one of the greatest hitters in baseball history and capable of putting a ball in the seats every at bat. It would make a lot of sense to have men on base when Trout hits a home run.

However, manager Kurt Suzuki has consistently placed the light hitting Nolan Schanuel behind Mike Trout in the batting order this year. Once again, there is no reason to challenge Mike Trout. Even if they make a mistake to Schanuel it is likely a single. Any ground ball and it is a double play.

Using a low-slugging first baseman as "protection" for a future Hall of Famer wasn't just poor strategy; it was an organizational embarrassment. It completely neutralized Trout's impact during a resurgent season in which a mostly healthy Trout again reached the All Star Game. Management essentially spent months letting opposing managers dictate the game because they refused to admit Schanuel belonged ahead of Trout to increase scoring opportunities rather than behind Trout to create them.

Enter Ballesteros: A True Middle-of-the-Order Weapon

May 9, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Moises Ballesteros (25) bats against the Texas Rangers during the game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, it is very early in Ballesteros career but he already is a better option behind Mike Trout than Nolan Schanuel. Also a lefty, he provides the balance the Angels are looking for but his plus raw power and plus hit tool make Ballesteros a much more serious threat to opposing pitchers.

If they make a mistake to Ballesteros the ball will be scorched. Potentially for a home run. Potentially for a double. Either way, Mike Trout is far more likely to score with Ballesteros behind him than with Schanuel at the dish.

Now that Mike Trout is a threat to score any time he reaches base, the goal of opposing pitchers will change. No longer satisfied to walk Trout, they will need to attack him more often. More strikes equals more opportunity for Trout to do damage.

In his first full week in Anaheim, Ballesteros has already provided a distinct psychological shift. The middle of the order finally feels dangerous. His presence gives young star Zach Neto more room to breathe, while giving Trout a genuine partner to shoulder the offensive burden.

A Trout-Ballesteros-Neto middle of the order should be able to provide a lot of thump. The right, left, right, dynamic also prevents opposing managers from making an easy bullpen decision. If Nolan Schanuel and a real leadoff hitter (Nelson Rada is my pick) can get on base, that trio should be able to drive in plenty of runs.

Yes, the Angels are rebuilding for the future, but with this move they have also improved the present by finally adding some protection for Mike Trout.