Joel Hurtado Talks About His Rise Through the Minor Leagues

After pitching his first couple of innings in an Angels uniform, pitching prospect Joel Hurtado spoke with me from the locker room in Tempe. In part one we talked about his start and how it felt to be in big league camp. Part two discussed how the Angels found Joel and his struggles transitioning to bigger ballparks and American life.

As the interview progressed, it turned to actual baseball and Joel became more talkative. I'll post the entire video in the final segment. For now, let's jump back into the interview and hear about Joel's progression from Low A Inland Empire all the way to big league camp.

Here is part three of the interview:

Q: You said you struggled but when you made it to California you struck out 90 guys in 78 innings. Those are really strong numbers. When did you figure out you throw the ball so well you just started striking guys out?

Joel: Although brief all I can describe is it just felt a little uncomfortable. I felt a little out of sorts when I first got there. I really do think it was in part due to I never pitched in front of crowds like that. And I thought to myself I need to make adjustments and I need to make them quick. And after I got it into my head about doing that it started to go my way.

Q: The next year you got moved up to Tri City and your workload went from 78 innings to over 138 innings. What was that adjustment just physically getting to work that much?

Joel: I came out of that first season with a little more confidence and I really wanted throw closer to 200 innings. That was really my goal. But I made it up there. I think now that is sort of the goal I set for myself every year is to try to get that 200 inning mark. So the way that I do that is just during the off season really helping stay in shape. Keeping my body in shape because I think that is the only way to keep and last so long in the season.

Q: What are some of the drills and exercises you do in the off season to keep yourself strong?

Joel: So I like running. I run a lot. And aside from running, which I do every day, I try to hit the gym I also have a trainer that helps me. We look at mechanics a little bit, that kind of thing and staying fluid. So I think that's what helps.

Q: Do you go back the DR every off season or are you staying here?

Joel: I was in the DR this off season.

Q: Getting to 200 innings is cool but are you aware that 138.2 innings is the most innings anybody in that league pitched that year?

Joel: Yeah, I get that but I fell like I always have to set a separate bar for myself to chase. For me that's 200. I feel like I need to stay ready in my head to reach that.