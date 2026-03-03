Spring Training Tracker: Most Impressive Angels Players in Cactus League Play

Not all Cactus League campaigns are created equal. For a player trying to make the roster each outing is critical. For a player trying to rebound off a brutal end to the previous year good news is welcomed no matter the month.

In the Angels case, there have been standout performances by players fitting all of those descriptions. Let's take a look at the standouts so far.

Logan O'Hoppe is on fire.

The Angels have seen flashes of O'Hoppe's potential. Last season he started the year scorching hot before stumbling down the stretch on both sides of the ball. As his strikeouts mounted his framing metrics faltered and he ended the year with a negative WAR

So far this Spring O'Hoppe is again on a tear. He's hitting .333 with a .467 OBP and is slugging an insane 1.000. He cracked his second homer of the Cactus League on Sunday against the Dodgers.

Plus, O'Hoppe is working with a wide variety of young pitchers who are having solid success with him behind the plate. Working with renowned game caller Max Stassi could be providing a benefit that will reflect in the pitching staff's numbers more than O'Hoppe's but is absolutely critical.

Logan O'Hoppe collects his second home run of #SpringTraining with a deep ball to center ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/awhfV55sxk — MLB (@MLB) March 1, 2026

Walbert Urena's sinker is absolutely filthy.

Wish there was video of this, but when multiple outlets report on a non roster invitee that guy is raising eyebrows. Urena's sinker is likely already suited for an MLB bullpen gig but the Angels are keeping him as a starter which could pay huge dividends down the road.

Thus far, Urena has pitched 4 innings against good competition and surrendered 1 run. At his stage of development stuff is about as important as results and his stuff is nasty.

Walbert Ureña just pumping 99mph sinkers in February, no big — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) February 22, 2026

Christian Moore is winning the starting second base job.

When the Angels brought in veterans Adam Frazier and Nick Madrigal the message to Christian Moore was crystal clear. He could either win the starting job or go to the minors for more development.

It is early, but thus far Moore is making the most of his opportunity. He's slashing .286/.333/.500 with 1 home run in 15 plate appearances. His lone walk versus 6 K's is not a good sign, but he did work a walk yesterday and is making solid contact. and showing signs of improved strike zone recognition.

Christian Moore almost challenged this pitch before forcing himself not to, and he should have stuck with his gut instinct because it was outside pic.twitter.com/Y87CVx4pCX — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) February 25, 2026

George Klassen made a strong opening salvo.

Klassen was great down the stretch in 2025 and truly earned his invitation top big league camp. His welcome for that hard work was a start against the Padres who rolled out thier regular season lineup. It is reasonable to say Klassen might had as tough of an assignment as anybody. And he slayed it.

Flashing four nice pitches, Klassen went two scoreless frames and struck out Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, and Ty France. He'll get another start today against a tough Mariners team. It is early but you ca see his potential.

George Klassen in the 1st inning:



Fastball: 96-98 MPH

Slider: 90-91 MPH

Curveball: 86 MPH

Changeup: 89 MPH



ELECTRIC STUFF ⚡️⚡️⚡️



(@Jared_Tims) pic.twitter.com/X8dorU4WwT — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) February 25, 2026

The best news is that all of the standout performers are young and could be part of a future winning core. If the Angels are able to coax Klassen and Urena's raw stuff into consistent pitching the rotation could be good, young, and cheap as early as next year. Christian Moore's physical traits are obvious.

Logan O'Hoppe is really a big part of this team in all facets. He's the one guy who can improve both himself and 13 or more others. It is early, but good early results are still a welcomed sight for players in their positions.