Will Angels Fans Really Need to Buy the $99 Streaming Package?

Currently lacking a local broadcast deal, the Angels announced this week they will offer fans a streaming package for $99.99 that covers local broadcasts. Angels.TV will be distributed by MLB.TV and carry all Spring Training games.

Does that mean Angels fans will be forced to shell out an extra hundred dollars just to watch Angels games? Probably not.

Earlier this month I took at look at what MLB broadcast deals mean for the Angels and fans. Then, I took a look at how the Padres and other teams broadcasts reach fans to figure out how a move to MLB would impact Angels fans. Thus far, the Angels are following the path of the Padres and others.

If you have cable TV or satellite subscriptions, just wait.

Padres games are available on all the major carriers. Cox, DirecTV, Spectrum, Fubo and others have a dedicated Padres channel that shows games in the local market. The games are on a dedicated Padres channel that is included with many plans. Or fans can pay the same $99.99 for a streaming service.

And the Padres are not alone. The Twins also offer the $99.99 streaming service but local fans with cable and satellite packages have access to Twins.TV for local games. The same goes for nearly a third of the league.

So, if you have a normal cable or satellite plan that currently includes the Angels games just wait for the team to announce partnerships with carriers before plunking down the money for the streaming bundle.

If you keep cable largely for Angels games, it might be easier to cut the cord now.

Count me in this group. I primarily keep cable around for live sports. Add in some streaming services so I can watch something to make me laugh or a good movie and the entertainment budget is bloated. Trading in a cable bundle that exceeds $100 per month for a one time charge of the same sounds pretty appealling.

The downside to fully cutting the cord would be the loss of nationally televised games. Angels.TV will not broadcast games aired by national networks such as ESPN or NBC. Games that are carried on Apple TV or Peacock will also not be included.

But for a fan who only wants to watch their local team, the streaming service is a steal. Really, even going with the full MLB.TV plan of $149.99 plus the Angels bundle would give you six months of wall to wall baseball for about 2 to 3 months of traditional cable.

Expect announcements before the season begins.

Spring Training games are great and you might miss a few while the Angels work out local broadcast carriers, but if you subscribe to Spectrum or DirectTV or any of the usual carriers expect an announcement as to whether they will include Angels.TV prior to the beginning of the season.

For now, unless you really want to make sure you catch every Cactus League game or simply want to cut the cord and watch baseball, there's no reason to make a move. And if the Angels follow the path of the other MLB distributed teams, you probably won't have to change a thing to watch the games other than finding the new channel.