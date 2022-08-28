Astros Finally Figure Out Orioles Amid Verlander's Early Exit on Sunday

It wasn't a pretty weekend series for the Houston Astros as they dropped two of three to the MLB Wild Card-chasing Baltimore Orioles. They did, however, figure it out on Sunday afternoon in a 3-1 victory.

It wasn't without cost though, as ace and Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander exited the contest early with what the team is calling right calf "discomfort." The full extent of the injury or how much time he will miss is uncertain, but at least it isn't his arm that caused him to miss the entirety of the 2021 MLB season.

The issue the Astros faced for the majority of the series was the lack of offensive firepower from the bats. It appeared early on during the game Sunday that would remain the case, but the lineup came alive during the late innings.

Houston took the lead in the seventh inning when Yuli Gurriel singled to right field that scored both Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker. It was a reassuring sign from the first baseman who has struggled recently. Clutch hits come in handy not just for the team, but for players attempting to come out on the other side of a slump.

Bregman also continued his impressive showing as he added an insurance run in the eighth with a solo shot to left-center field. The third baseman has been lights out since mid-June following a slow start to the 2022 MLB season.

The only other real highlight was Tucker's play on the afternoon. The right fielder went 2-for-3 as he continues his hot stretch.

It wasn't the weekend the Astros were hoping for, but Baltimore has been a Cinderalla story this season and have posed significant problems to very good teams. The Astros were no exception.

Houston will attempt to carry Sunday's momentum into a two-game series with the Texas Rangers that begins on Tuesday.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!