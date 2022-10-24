Astros Rally, Sweep Yankees En Route to World Series

With each passing inning, the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees went shot for shot, but late-game heroics from Yordan Álvarez and Alex Bregman lifted the away nine to a 6-5 victory.

The Astros advanced to their fourth World Series in six years. But there wouldn't be an opportunity to take the lead in the seventh inning if it weren't for a game-tying, three-run home run by Jeremy Peña in the third frame.

Down three runs, Houston took the lead following Peña's homer. Yuli Gurriel drove in a fourth run, following a Yordan Álvarez double and a Kyle Tucker single that put runners at the corners.

Bregman drove home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, bringing home Peña on a single to right field. Álvarez tied the contest a batter prior on a single of his own to score José Altuve.

The rally was kickstarted by a tie at first and an error by Gleyber Torres. Altuve grounded a pitch to the right side but reached at the same time as Jonathan Loáisiga's right foot touched first base. Peña put a ball in the same area, but an inaccurate turn by Torres resulted in two runners on for Houston.

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Lance McCullers Jr. was off track out of the gate. The top of the Yankees' order put two runners on the bases with one out in the mix. And with Harrison Bader standing on second, Giancarlo Stanton drove home the leadoff hitter on a single to right field.

McCullers didn't respond accordingly with runners at the corners. New York added a second first-inning run on a Torres single before McCullers could escape any further threat.

Anthony Rizzo doubled in a run in the second frame and singled in another in the fourth inning. McCullers didn't provide much from there while given the hook after five innings of work. The Yankees tallied eight hits and one walk against the righty, striking out six times.

Relieving McCullers, Héctor Neris entered for the sixth to hold onto the tied contest. Harrison Bader had other plans, cranking a solo home run to left field on a middle-middle sinker.

New York looked to have gained the momentum, but Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly held strong. The Yankees didn't reach base following Bader's home run, fanning two times against the Astros' relievers.

Game 1 of the World Series is set for Friday in Minute Maid Park against the Philadelphia Phillies — who clinched the National League pennant Sunday in five games. It was the first time both the American League team and the National League team clinched since Oct. 14, 1992.

