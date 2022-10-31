How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Links

With the World Series knotted at one win apiece, the Houston Astros travel to meet the Philadelphia Phillies at raucous Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a stellar Game 2 effort, the Houston Astros managed to tie the World Series up at one win a piece. Thanks in no small part to Framber Valdez and José Altuve, Houston won't have to face the horrors of Citizens Bank Park down 2-0.

The Philadelphia Phillies are undefeated at home in the postseason thus far. Their record rests at 5-0 with two wins coming against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS and three coming against the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.

The Astros will hand Lance McCullers Jr. the ball Monday night, going up against Phillies' starter Noah Syndergaard.

In his final start of the season, McCullers faced the Phillies for 6.0 strong innings striking out five with only one walk. The only offense Philadelphia could muster was a lead-off home run from Kyle Schwarber en route to clinching the sixth Wild Card spot.

Syndergaard faced the Astros twice in 2022 for 9.1 innings total, allowing three runs, walking six, and striking out four.

Since his Tommy John surgery, Syndergaard has lost serious velocity and has begun pitching to contact instead of for strikeouts, but his transition has mostly been a successful one. In 2022 he had a 3.94 ERA in 134.2 innings, his best season since 2018.

How to Watch:

Scroll to continue

Read More

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Date: Monday, Oct. 31

Time: 7:03 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Phillies!

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19291432
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19313458
Prospects

AFL Update: Astros Prospect Daniels Can Mash

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19291315
News

McCullers to Start Game 3 of World Series for Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19314673
News

Report: Maldonado's Game 1 Bat Didn't Give Him a Competitive Advantage

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19327535
Game Day

Astros Even World Series With Game 2 Victory Over Phillies

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19325679
Game Day

Watch: Bregman Smokes Home Run to Center

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19325350
Game Day

Watch: Three Straight Doubles Put the Astros on the Board

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19316137
Opinions

The Phillies Beat the Astros Because Rob Thomson Out-Managed Dusty Baker

By Andy Jasner