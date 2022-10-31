How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Links

In a stellar Game 2 effort, the Houston Astros managed to tie the World Series up at one win a piece. Thanks in no small part to Framber Valdez and José Altuve, Houston won't have to face the horrors of Citizens Bank Park down 2-0.

The Philadelphia Phillies are undefeated at home in the postseason thus far. Their record rests at 5-0 with two wins coming against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS and three coming against the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.

The Astros will hand Lance McCullers Jr. the ball Monday night, going up against Phillies' starter Noah Syndergaard.

In his final start of the season, McCullers faced the Phillies for 6.0 strong innings striking out five with only one walk. The only offense Philadelphia could muster was a lead-off home run from Kyle Schwarber en route to clinching the sixth Wild Card spot.

Syndergaard faced the Astros twice in 2022 for 9.1 innings total, allowing three runs, walking six, and striking out four.

Since his Tommy John surgery, Syndergaard has lost serious velocity and has begun pitching to contact instead of for strikeouts, but his transition has mostly been a successful one. In 2022 he had a 3.94 ERA in 134.2 innings, his best season since 2018.

How to Watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Date: Monday, Oct. 31

Time: 7:03 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

