Álvarez, Verlander Power Astros Over A's

Álvarez, Verlander Power Houston Astros Over Oakland A's

Yordan Álvarez made history Friday, belting three home runs, while Justin Verlander tossed five no-hit innings off the injured list.

No hand soreness was evident Friday for Yordan Álvarez. The Houston Astros clubbed four hits off Oakland A's starting pitcher Adrián Martínez, all for home runs with Álvarez leading the charge.

Álvarez swatted three solo home runs off Martínez, becoming the first Houston batter to hit three home runs off the same pitcher, setting a career-high with 36 in a single season. Friday marked his second game in 2022 with three home runs — the other  coming against the A's on May 30.

With four hits on the night, the lefty posted impressive power with exit velocities north of 108 mph and drove three pitches 464 feet, 434 feet and 431 feet, respectively, becoming the only player this season to hit multiple 430-foot homers in a game twice this season.  

In between Álvarez's second and third home runs of the night, shortstop Jeremy Peña connected with a slider — his nemesis all year — for the 18th long ball on his rookie season.

The Astros reached on eight hits on the night, half fell over the outfield fence. While the platoon of hurlers combined for a shutout, Martín Maldonado assisted his battery with a sixth-inning RBI single to score Yuli Gurriel from second base.

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Justin Verlander

As the offense was lifted by an MVP-like performance from its most prolific hitter, it shouldn't overshadow Justin Verlander's return from the injured list. Verlander — who was activated prior to his Friday start — spun five no-hit innings.

The veteran righty dotted 51 of his 79 pitches for strikes, striking out nine batters and issuing just one walk. Over his last three outings, Verlander became just the third pitcher age 35 or older with 25 strikeouts and zero runs allowed.

The A's found their first hit in the sixth inning as Phil Maton relieved Verlander. Maton stretched for two innings out of the bullpen with Ryne Stanek and Bryan Abreu closing out the contest.

The Astros clinched a sixth-straight postseason birth Friday, but the club will wait until it clinches the American League West for a celebration. Houston looks to further its pursuit to the No. 1 seed and a series win over Oakland starting at 6:10 p.m. Saturday. José Urquidy will battle lefty Cole Irvin on the hill.

