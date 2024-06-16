Astros Boss Keeping Close Eye on Top Pitching Prospect for Rotation Spot
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season, the Houston Astros have been decimated by injuries. The starting pitching rotation has taken a bulk of the damage and the team has been depleted of some of their top pitching talent.
That has led to speculation about what the Astros could choose to do to help add talent to their rotation.
Thankfully, it sounds like Justin Verlander will make his return to the field soon. However, Houston could look to make another addition.
While the trade market has begun to heat up and the Astros have been connected to some starting pitching options, there is another avenue they could consider. Calling up a young pitcher is something to keep an eye on as well.
Houston general manager Dana Brown opened up about one pitching prospect in particular. Jake Bloss has been impressive for the Triple-A affiliate Corpus Christi Hooks. A chance to pitch in the majors could come for him before long.
"I’m not afraid to move guys fast. He’s proving to us he can throw strikes, he’s got power stuff and he can log innings. If he continues to progress, you never know. Our rotation has been beaten up a bit. I’ve been paying a lot of attention to Bloss.”
Bloss has started 12 games so far this season. He has compiled a 4-2 record to go along with an impressive 1.74 ERA and 0.82 WHIP.
Those numbers show why the Astros are keeping a close eye on their young starter.
At 22 years old, Bloss looks to have the potential of being a quality major league starter in the near future. There's some who believe that he's MLB ready now.
It's clear that Brown is interested in the idea of calling up Bloss. Giving the youngster a chance to show what he can do before the trade deadline would be wise.
If Bloss can come up and show that he belongs, Houston would have no need to get aggeressive in the trade market. On the other hand, if he doesn't perform well, a trade would likely be the best course of action.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Astros choose to do. They need help in the rotation and Bloss could very well be the guy that they turn to soon.