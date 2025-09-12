Astros Calling Up Red Hot Prospect From Triple-A Amidst Incredible Run
The Houston Astros have some reinforcements on the way after dropping their third consecutive series on Thursday night ahead of wrapping up their road trip with a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves.
As first reported Friday morning by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Astros are calling up outfielder Zach Cole from Triple-A after a short amount of time with Sugar Land following a promotion last month. It only took 15 games for him to make a massive impression though, slashing .353/.459/.745 with five home runs including a walk-off grand slam along with 16 RBI.
Cole is the No. 19 ranked prospect within the organization and has never been seen as any sort of blue chip type minor leaguer. However, his progress this year has been undeniable. Dealing with a run of hamstring injuries over the course of his career, the former 10th round selection has really started to come together as a player this year.
In 82 games with Double-A Corpus Christi in 2025, Cole slashed .267/.363/.505 with 14 home runs and 49 RBI while playing every position in the outfield wherever he has been needed. Given the fact that he will be postseason eligible, he will have the chance to contribute to Houston in a meaningful way and prove that he belongs in the big leagues.
What Role Will Cole Play For Astros This Year?
After being shut out on Thursday to drop the series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston has scored a total of just 10 runs over their last six games and the bats do not seem to be showing any major sign of improvement. Bringing up someone like Cole -- who of course is on a complete tear right now -- could be just the kind of spark they need.
Exactly who he is coming up for and what position he is going to play will be revealed before the start of game one in Atlanta, but it seems very clear this is a move to give the lineup a different spark. In the last month, Cam Smith has struggled mightily as has Jacob Melton and even Jose Altuve.
Giving someone like Cole -- who has demonstrated that his bat is hot as ever right now -- a shot even for just a couple of games has been the kind of thing to work before. Whether or not that's the case here remains to be seen, but the move makes a ton of sense.