Astros Embarrassing Loss Puts Them in Division Deficit Not Seen in 'Golden Era'
For the entire season, everyone around the baseball world has been waiting for the Houston Astros to wake up and start playing to the level that has turned them into a modern dynasty.
With a record seven straight American League Championship Series appearances, four World Series appearances, and two championships, it's hard to argue this team hasn't been the best in baseball during this span.
Starting in 2017 with the franchise's first ever World Series title, this time period has become known as the "Golden Era" of Astros baseball.
There have been some different players who have spanned across these seven years, but Houston has maintained their dominance over Major League Baseball.
That is until this season.
The Astros lost a completely embarrassing game against the MLB's worst team, the Chicago White Sox, on Tuesday as they were shut out in a 2-0 defeat that pushed their record down to 33-40.
With the Seattle Mariners winning their game against the Cleveland Guardians, Houston now finds themselves 10 games back of the AL West lead.
Not only is that notable because it highlights how much this team has truly struggled this year, but it's also the first time they have been 10 games out of first place in their division since the very end of the 2016 season according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
In other words, this is the first time during the Astros' "Golden Era" they have been this far away from winning the the AL West title.
As if things couldn't get any lower, that stat truly puts things into perspective.
It's not going to get any easier, either.
Justin Verlander was just placed on the injured list for the second time this year, they are already down two of their starters for the season, and they likely won't get back Luis Garcia or Lance McCullers Jr. until after the All-Star break.
This will force them to rely on the young arms who were a major reason why they got into such a deficit in the first place.
Things continue to look bleak for Houston, and no matter how much general manager Dana Brown and this organization continues to say they won't be sellers, the reality is that if they continue to keep falling out of the playoff picture, the best thing for this franchise moving forward would be to sell off some of their pieces.