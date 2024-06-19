Astros Legendary Manager Discusses Visiting Willie Mays Before He Passed Away
The baseball world was shocked when it was announced that legendary baseball player Willie Mays had passed away on Tuesday at 93 years old.
Everyone connected to Mays is going to mourn the loss as he was such an important figure of the sport and beloved by those who knew him.
Legendary Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is one who will be hurting by this loss having known him for a long time after competing against him during their playing days.
With Major League Baseball set to host a single game at iconic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday, it was revealed Mays wouldn't be able to make that trip due to the status of his health.
This prompted Baker to visit the legendary ballplayer on Monday, and he opened up about being one of the last people to see Mays alive.
"There's just something that told me to go see him. My dad used to always tell me that if you're thinking of someone, don't put it off. You don't know if you'll see them again. Well, I went to see him, and thank God I did," he told USA TODAY Sports.
Baker and Mays were longtime friends, forming a bond that spanned even when the future Hall of Fame manager was the skipper for different teams around the league.
Both players' former team, the San Francisco Giants, will be playing the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field in what is sure to be an emotional and special event.
"Isn't it ironic?’’ ... that while the eyes of the entire baseball world is on Birmingham, Willie passes," Baker said about the upcoming game.
Mays grew up just mere miles from the stadium that was the home of the Birmingham Black Barons, the team he played for in 1948 and helped get to the Negro World Series as a high schooler.
After signing with the New York Giants, he was called up to the Major Leagues in 1951 and won National League Rookie of the Year which sparked a career that was one of the best baseball has ever seen.
Mays won a World Series, two MVP awards, 12 Gold Gloves, a batting title and was selected to 24 All-Star games. He is sixth all time with 660 home runs, was the first player to exceed 300 homers and 300 stolen bases in a career, and still holds records in putouts by an outfielder (7,095) and homers in extra innings (22).
Baker knows the legacy his longtime friend is leaving behind.
"I'm sure going to miss him, we all are ... He was something, wasn't he? ... Willie's presence here will be stronger than ever," he said.