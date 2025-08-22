Astros Mentioned As Surprise Trade Suitor for Diamondbacks All-Star
The Houston Astros have once again cemented their status as one of the best teams in baseball, overcoming a major loss of talent this offseason to sit atop the American League West.
It has been a total team effort, receiving contributions from unlikely sources throughout the campaign. The Astros have had to deal with injuries to several key players, but nothing has knocked them off track to this point.
Alas, there is still plenty of work to do this season. A few weaknesses still exist on the roster, with some of their MLB trade deadline acquisitions not paying dividends yet. Outfielder Jesus Sanchez has really struggled since being brought over from the Miami Marlins. On top of that, the team has suffered another significant injury blow, losing closer Josh Hader.
Addressing those needs at this point in the season is virtually impossible. With the trade deadline past, the only additions the team can make are via call-ups from the minor leagues or players who are available in free agency. Outside of a top prospect, such as Brice Matthews, there aren't any impact additions that can be made.
Houston is going to have to wait until the offseason to make any sizable changes. General manager Dana Brown was not shy about speaking about what the team was looking for ahead of the trade deadline a few weeks ago. The positions they didn’t address, such as a left-handed hitting infielder and starting pitcher, can be sought again this winter.
Astros Could Be Suitor For Ketel Marte
One player who could potentially be a fit for the franchise is Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the National League West squad is expected to listen to offers for its star second baseman this offseason. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the Astros as an honorable mention amongst potential suitors.
“Now that Jose Altuve is no longer entrenched at second base for the Astros, the position has become home to nobody in 2025. A trade for Marte would fix that, but the problem is the Astros are short on high-end talent to offer Arizona,” Rymer wrote.
Finding an answer at second base is going to be near the top of Houston’s to-do list this winter. It has been a revolving door at the keystone with Mauricio Dubon, Brendan Rodgers and Altuve all starting at least 31 games. Trade deadline acquisition Ramon Urias is up to eight at second base and 15 at third base.
Landing a player of Marte’s caliber to handle the everyday job there would be a huge upgrade for the team. As a bonus, he is a switch-hitter, providing some help in their pursuit of a left-handed hitting option. He also provides elite defensive production at the position, something that has been lacking with Altuve there.
However, there is one major obstacle for the Astros to overcome. They are lacking high-end prospects. That could cause some difficulties in matching up in a trade with the Diamondbacks, depending on what they are seeking. Reportedly, they want a reset, not a rebuild, so Houston could offer MLB-ready players to compensate for their lack of high-end prospects.