Astros Make Thursday Roster Shakeup, Recall Top Prospect Brice Matthews
The Houston Astros sit a game and a half up on the American League West, but continue to be bitten by the injury bug. Although starter Lance McCullers will return on Friday, there are still 11, now 12, players on the injured list.
Starter J.P. France began the season on the 60-day injured list after shoulder surgery and after five rehab starts, the right-hander was activated on Thursday, but sent to Triple-A, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Houston made another injury move by placing outfielder Taylor Trammell on the IL with a "cervical muscle strain," and followed that by recalling Brice Matthews, Rome reported.
J.P France Optioned To Triple-A
France has not pitched in the big leagues since April 2024 after undergoing right shoulder surgery. He began the season on the injured list, and in late July was sent on his first rehab start.
Overall, France made five rehab starts across three levels. One start in Rookie ball, one start in Double-A, and finally three starts with Triple-A Sugar Land. In total, the right-hander allowed 12 runs in 13 innings, walking 13 and striking out 15 on his way to an 8.31 ERA.
Despite France throwing a very solid 136.1 innings with a 111 ERA+ during his rookie season in 2023, it appears the Astros don't think he is ready to return. On rehab assignments, the numbers usually aren't the focus of the team, especially in a hitter friendly league, like the one Sugar Land plays in.
However, despite him being healthy, it seems that his poor performances perhaps didn't give the Astros any confidence in France throwing valuable innings down the stretch. With McCullers back, and Cristian Javier recently returning, France didn't earn his way back into the rotation. Though he still might have the chance to.
According to MLB Trade Rumors, France is down to his last option year. Should he spent more than 20 days with Triple-A, it will burn that option and he won't have any heading into next season.
There's absolutley a way for France to return to the big league team, but it's evident that he needs more innings in the minors first.
Taylor Trammell to the IL, Brice Matthews recalled
Along with the France move came the announcement that Trammell would hit the injured list with that "cervical muscle strain." Trammell was palced on the 10-day IL, as stated on the Astros official website.
However, that isn't the only injury he suffered. Trammell is in the concussion protocol, but with the team, according to Houston's manager Joe Espada.
The 27-year-old was purchased from the New York Yankees in the offseason, and has provided depth in the Houston outfield with Yordan Alvarez, Zach Dezenzo, and Jake Meyers on the IL.
In 42 games, he has slashed .208/.313/.354 with three homers and 11 RBIs.
There is still depth in the outfield without Trammell, as the team has five active outfielders now.
In his stead, Houston's top prospect, infielder Brice Matthews, was recalled. In 11 games with the Astros this season, the 23-year-old has slashed .143/.211/.400 with three home runs.
Although he has struggled to find his footing in his small Big League sample size, Matthews has crushed Triple-A this season. In 88 games with Sugar Land, he's hit .273 with 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 6 triples and 30 stolen bases.
There is a bit of a log jam in the Astros infield with both Mauricio Dubon and Ramon Urias there as well. Now is the time for Matthews to make his impression and stick in the Majors after an impressive performance in Triple-A. That will depend on the amount of playing time he is given.