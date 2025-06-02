Astros Need Injured Slugger Healthy, Producing to Contend in AL West
Despite their normal slow start to the season, the Houston Astros are playing extremely well right now and trending in the right direction.
Even though slow starts have been normal for the Astros in recent years, this campaign there was understandably some cause for concern.
Houston made a couple of bold decisions this offseason to trade away Kyle Tucker and let Alex Bregman walk in free agency. Losing two players of this caliber was expected to have a massive impact on the franchise, and early on it did.
The Astros got off to a slow start with their offense being a main concern. Even though poor starts have been the norm, the offseason decisions to let stars go created quite a bit of concern.
However, the team has bounced back quite nicely and despite not having Tucker and Bregman, they are climbing in the standings.
Will Houston Get Better?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Astros getting off to a slow start but having plenty of reason to be optimistic about making the playoffs once again in 2025.
“Their postseason march will grow even more inevitable if Yordan Alvarez starts hitting like his old self once he returns from the IL,” he wrote.
What has been impressive about the start for Houston is that some of their projected top players haven’t even performed all that well this year, especially in the lineup.
One of the players who has struggled quite a bit before injury was designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. The talented slugger has been one of the best hitters in baseball in recent campaigns, but got off to a terrible start and has since been sidelined with a hand injury.
Alvarez is the type of slugger who can instantly change an offense, and the Astros will be hopeful that his return is soon and that they can get him going once he is healthy.
So far this season, he has slashed .210/.306/.340 with three home runs and 18 RBI. Considering the 27-year-old hasn’t had a season with a slugging percentage below .500 in his career, the start to the year was exceptionally poor.
The Astros discovered a small fracture in his hand after a live batting practice and he has been shut down. With no timetable for a return, Houston will need others to continue to step up.
Youngsters Isaac Paredes and Jeremy Pena have performed very well, but they could use some help.
Hopefully, Alvarez will be able to get back in the lineup soon, and along with some other veterans like Jose Altuve and Christian Walker help this lineup reach its potential.