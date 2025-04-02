Astros Say 'It's Still Early' Amid Major Concerns Over Last-Place Offense
The Houston Astros are 2-3.
They opened their season with a series win over the New York Mets where their pitching staff dominated, but they quickly dropped their next set of the campaign with two losses in a row to the San Francisco Giants in a matchup where their pitching hasn't been able to stifle the opposing lineup.
And because of that, their offensive flaws are firmly in the limelight.
Entering play on Wednesday, the Astros are tied for last in runs scored (9) with the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves, sitting five behind the second-to-last-place team.
It's a shocking development for a Houston lineup that lost some high-profile players, but still has plenty of talent to be much better at the plate than what they've shown so far.
"It's still early. You can't really get much out of four games that we've played. You've just kind of got to let it play out," shortstop Jeremy Pena said, per Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle, before Tuesday's contest.
But during their series-clinching loss against the Giants, nothing changed.
They scored just one run, the fourth time in five games where that has happened.
The Astros are tied for the Braves with the fewest hits in Major League Baseball (25). They have the fewest extra-base hits (4) and only have two home runs.
Yes, it's early, but it's also concerning.
Houston is now 3-for-25 with runners in scoring position through five games, a horrendous number that points to them missing RBI producers Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman.
Choosing to not aggressively pursue an extension with their star third baseman and trading away the elite right fielder was always going to come with risks, and that is playing out in real time during the early part of the year.
Pena is right, though.
It is still early.
The Astros have shown an ability to turn things around, especially when they go on the road in recent years and start hitting in ballparks besides their own.
"Nothing to worry about. It's just about making adjustments and making sure we're good to go," Isaac Paredes added.
It's safe to say nobody in the clubhouse is concerned with how the offense has performed so far, but if this theme continues for an extended period of time, then there will be real questions about what this team can accomplish in 2025 after voluntarily ushering in a new era.