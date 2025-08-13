Astros Slugger Yordan Álvarez Set to Take First Step Towards Return From Injury
The Houston Astros have been a bit all over the place as of late, and one of the key issues for the team has been their injuries. With 13 players currently on the injured list, the Astros have been struggling to maintain their early-season pace and have fallen back into the clutches of the Seattle Mariners, as the two teams are now tied for the American League West lead.
While some players have been slowly making their way back to the lineup, it ultimately is a large number of injuries to overcome, especially considering many of the setbacks have been to critical players. One of the most notable has been Yordan Álvarez, who fractured his hand back in early May and has been on the 60-day injured list since.
Getting the slugger back into the lineup at some point before the Postseason would be a huge deal, as it could help Houston build back up some momentum ahead of time, and would give him some time to warm back up to the MLB schedule. Good news has come in as well regarding his recovery, which could indicate a return is on the horizon.
What is the Latest Update on Yordan Álvarez and His Status?
According to a new report from Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Yordan Álvarez will be heading to West Palm Beach to take live batting practice during the weekend of August 16.
This is a huge deal for the Astros as they look to get one of their key pieces back in the near future. Getting the first step up and running in his recovery process on the field is a big momentum shift, and giving him the opportunity to ramp up a bit is always welcome. With how unclear the timeline was on this injury for a while, finally getting some updates regarding his progression is great news.
Now it is just a matter of getting him back into playing shape ahead of the last few weeks, as any broken bones can really flare up when pushing them to the brink early on. While there has been quite a bit of time for the slugger to recover from this setback, being cautious and not rushing him back too early also needs to be a key point of emphasis.
Hopefully, this is the first of a few quick steps that lead him back to the Major Leagues, but at the same time, hopefully, it is also a process that ensures he is ready to go at the right time.