Astros Select New Rotation Candidate to Take Start Against Cardinals

The Houston Astros begin their spring training schedule on Saturday against the Washington Nationals. But they're already looking ahead to their pitching plan for Sunday's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Per MLB.com, the Astros have picked Mike Burrows to start that game, which begins at 1:05 p.m. eastern and 12:05 p.m. central. Burrows was one of three starting pitchers acquired by Houston in the offseason, along with free agent signings Ryan Weiss and Tatsuya Imai.

Burrows was acquired in a three-way trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays. Houston got Burrows from the Pirates. Pittsburgh also got second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Rays. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay made out with two of the Astros’ top prospects in outfielder Jacob Melton and pitcher Anderson Brito.

Mike Burrows as Starter

Houston Astros. Pitcher Mike Burrows. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Burrows, a right-hander, took his time getting through the Pirates’ system after he was an 11th round pick in the 2018 MLB draft out of Waterford High School in Waterford, Conn. He reached the Majors in 2024 as he pitched in one game for the Pirates, claiming a win in relief.

The Pirates moved him into a starting role in 2025, as he started 19 games and appeared in 23 games, as he went 2-4 with a 3.94 ERA. In 96 innings he struck out 97 and 31 walks. He relies on a four-seam fastball and a change-up, which is part of a four-pitch mix.

Where he fits is uncertain. While Houston has already committed to using a six-man rotation early in the season, the Astros have a large depth chart of pitchers that can start. Hunter Brown has already been selected to be the opening day starter. He is likely to be joined in the rotation by Cristian Javier and Imai.

Imai, the Japanese star signed to a three-year deal at the end of his posting period, threw a live batting practice on Friday in West Palm Beach has his stuff drew rave reviews from Astros hitters.

After that the options are wide open. Spencer Arrighetti, who missed a good portion of last season due to injury, should have a good shot at a starting spot. Oft-injured Lance McCullers Jr. is in the mix, as is Jason Alexander, who was a boost to last year’s battered rotation. Weiss pitched in the KBO last year.

Then there are supplemental options like Brandon Walker, Nate Pearson, Miguel Ullola, AJ Blubaugh and Colton Gordon, who will start Saturday’s game.