Current Pace Suggests Astros Could Make Plenty of Noise in MLB Postseason
While the Houston Astros are currently in the muddy-middle of the AL West with an 18-18 record, the team's improvement compared to the same time last year is promising for the outlook of a team that was predicted to have an outside shot at the AL pennant before the season.
Through this point last season, Houston's record was an out-of-character 12-24 and their shot at an eighth straight trip to the ALCS was all but guaranteed to be out of the realm of possibility.
The 2024 Astros eventually chased down the Mariners, erasing a 10-game deficit in the AL West after overcoming multiple instances of being 12 games below .500. The Astros' chance at another ALCS appearance only disappeared after eventually being crowned AL West champions and then losing to the Detroit TIgers in a two game Wild Card sweep.
What Makes the 2025 Astros a Better Team?"
Houston's +16 run differential is far from other division leaders and many of their cumulative offensive stats as a team are well below league-average. Only six teams have hit less home runs (31), they sit 19th in team batting average (.241), eight teams have drawn fewer walks (114), and they are rarely moving runners into scoring position with a measly 21 stolen bases on the season. More than half of the team's stolen bases have come from two players in Jake Meyers (7) and Jeremy Peña (5).
The Astros' pitching rotation and bullpen have provided the most optimism for fans early on, ranking near the top of the league with a collective 3.36 ERA (5th), 250 hits allowed (3rd), and 1.13 WHIP (2nd).
Hunter Brown's 2024 campaign was a pivotal part of the Astros' push towards the playoffs in 2024 and he has only improved upon a 3.49 ERA over 30 starts. Brown has been a true revelation for the Astros early on, filling in as the answer to many fans' doubt surrounding the "what used to be" of Houston's rotations that ran the American League for over half a decade.
The Wayne State University alum has dominated in all of his outings so far this season, allowing only two earned runs in his only loss of the season on March 28. His one home run run allowed (t-1st),1.67 ERA (4th), 28 hits allowed (6th) and 0.88 WHIP (3rd) have put the 26-year-old in early conversations for the AL Cy Young award.
The Astros will look to break away from their .500 record with a weekend series at Daikin Park against the Reds (19-20).